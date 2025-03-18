Ethiopian Airlines Group is introducing a Boeing BBJ2 business jet which will be dedicated to operating VIP and specialist charter services.

The company says the BBJ2 – based on the 737-800 – will facilitate its efforts to serve business communities and other customers looking for premium charter flights.

“Introduction of this [BBJ2] aircraft underscores the airline’s dedication to providing flexible, high-end travel solutions tailored to the needs of corporate leaders, diplomats, and private travellers,” it states.

The aircraft is configured with a customised VIP interior and long-range fuel tanks, says Canadian-based aircraft marketing firm Xinatis Consulting, which carried out the sale and delivery.

Ethiopian group chief Mesfin Tasew states: “We are always looking for ways to enhance our offerings and meet the unique demands of our diverse clientele.

“With the addition of this [aircraft], we are elevating our charter service to new heights, ensuring that our customers enjoy unparalleled luxury, convenience, and world-class service.”

Ethiopian says the jet has 19 seats for commercial operation and 32 for private operation, ensuring an “exclusive and intimate atmosphere”.

It features an in-flight entertainment system on large monitors, wifi connectivity and premium catering facilities.

Ethiopian has been evaluating the acquisition of a VIP aircraft “for some time”, says Xinatis chief Sameer Adam.

“This transaction is a unique opportunity to bring together the commercial airline and executive jet sectors where, traditionally, the two are very different business environments,” he adds.

“This is just the beginning for African operators and governments to consider aligning resources and operations between airlines and the developing business aviation market on the continent.”