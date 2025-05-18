Ethiopian Airlines has selected the GE Aerospace GEnx-1B engine to power its latest 11 Boeing 787-9s.

The carrier ordered the aircraft in December 2023.

Ethiopian says the agreement will take the number of GEnx-powered 787s in its fleet to 30.

It also operates a batch of 787s with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s.

The company has sealed a parallel pact with GE Aerospace covering the GE9X powerplants for up to 14 777-9s.

GE9Xs are the sole engine available for the 777X family.

Ethiopian has eight firm 777-9s on order and options for six more.

“These agreements for GE9X and GEnx engines reflect our commitment to fleet modernisation, operational efficiency, and sustainability,” says group chief Mesfin Tasew.

Both powerplant deals include maintenance support.