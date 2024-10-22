Middle Eastern carrier Etihad Airways is acquiring 16 engines, almost entirely for widebody aircraft, from the Sanad engineering division of Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala.

The engines include nine GE Aerospace GEnx powerplants for the Boeing 787 and five Engine Alliance GP7200s for Airbus A380s, plus a Rolls-Royce Trent XWB for the Airbus A350.

Etihad’s agreement also includes a single International Aero Engines V2500 for Airbus A320s.

It values the transaction with Sanad – which has a two-decade relationship with the airline – at Dhs1.5 billion ($408 million).

“Acquisition of these engines marks a key milestone for Etihad as we continue maintaining a world-class fleet that drives our growth,” says Etihad chief Antonoaldo Neves.

Sanad group chief Mansoor Janahi says the agreement “reaffirms Sanad’s long-term commitment to proactive portfolio management and optimising our assets”.

“Our collaboration with Etihad Airways reflects the remarkable growth the airline is experiencing,” Janahi adds.