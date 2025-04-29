Etihad Airways is introducing first-class suites as part of an enhanced interior on its long-range Airbus A321LR twinjets, set to enter the fleet later this year.

The initial aircraft – one of 10 to arrive this year – will enter service on 1 August.

It will be configured with two first-class suites, private and enclosed with a sliding door, which includes a lie-flat bed, a 20in (51cm) in-flight entertainment screen, and sitting room for a companion.

“This marks the first time Etihad brings the full widebody [first-class] experience to a narrowbody aircraft, redefining luxury on short and medium-haul routes,” says the carrier.

The interior will also have 14 lie-flat business-class seats, in a herringbone layout, and 144 upgraded economy seats. All passengers will have access to Viasat connectivity.

Chief executive Antonoaldo Neves says the arrival of the A321LR will mark a “transformational moment” for the airline. It plans to open 16 new destinations this year, as part of its ‘Journey 2030’ business plan which includes doubling its fleet size.

Etihad says the A321LR will be operated on short- and medium-haul routes including European services to Paris, Copenhagen, Zurich, Milan, and flights to Indian destinations such as Kolkata and Chennai.

It will also deploy the twinjets to Middle East and north African cities, among them Algiers, Tunis, and Riyadh, and Asia-Pacific locations including Bangkok and Phnom Penh.