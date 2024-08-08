Middle Eastern carrier Etihad Airways is expecting to introduce more than 20 aircraft to its fleet over the next 18 months.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline has expanded to 92 aircraft over the first half – seven more than it had at the end of 2023 – among them three Boeing 787s and three Airbus A321neos.

Etihad Aviation Group chief executive Antonoaldo Neves says the A321neo is a new type for the carrier, and it is bringing six into operation this year.

The company’s first-half performance has been strong, with net profit for the six-month period up 48% to Dhs851 million ($232 million). Its operating profit reached just over DHs1 billion.

Neves says the “robust” result illustrates the “soundness of our strategy and growth path”. The carrier’s network has expanded to 81 destinations.

Revenues were up 21% to Dhs11.7 billion, including a 24% rise in the passenger sector and 10% rise for cargo, for the first half.

“Our strategic growth and network expansion not only bolster the connectivity of our capital but also significantly contribute to the prosperity of the United Arab Emirates’ economy,” says group chair Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa.

“We are committed to further enhancing our services and expanding our reach, ensuring Abu Dhabi remains a key global travel hub.”