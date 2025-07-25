Portuguese wet-lease carrier EuroAtlantic Airways has introduced its first Airbus, in the form of an A330-200.

Powered by GE Aerospace CF6 engines, the twinjet, MSN489, was originally delivered to Qatar Airways in 2002.

EuroAtlantic states that it is leasing the aircraft from Chicago-based AELF.

The A330 – identified as CS-TGD, having previously been Maltese-registered as 9H-EFS – is configured with 295 seats in two classes, including 12 seats in the business-class cabin.

EuroAtlantic says it becomes the sixth widebody aircraft in its fleet, which also includes two Boeing 777-200ERs and three 767-300ERs.

Introduction of its first Airbus, says the carrier, is a “significant milestone” in the company’s efforts to expand and provide “exceptional service” to customers.

“The addition represents the next stage in EuroAtlantic’s journey towards enhancing its operational capabilities and market presence,” says chief executive Stewart Higginson.

EuroAtlantic is serving transatlantic long-haul routes for Polish carrier LOT and Brazilian operator Azul.