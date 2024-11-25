Portuguese wet-lease and charter specialist EuroAtlantic Airways has formally acquired its pair of Boeing 777-200ERs, in order to develop its long-haul capabilities.

The aircraft – CS-TSX and CS-TSW – are already operating for the carrier, following their introduction in 2022.

EuroAtlantic chief executive Stewart Higginson says the company has completed a deal which will “permanently” bring the two twinjets into its fleet.

The carrier, as a result, will have five Boeing widebodies including its three 767-300ERs.

EuroAtlantic lists the 777s as being configured in three classes with 293 seats.

Higginson says the jets are an “ideal choice” with which to expand the company’s operations, as they are “renowned for their reliability and exceptional passenger comfort”.

“This move ensures we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for air travel while maintaining our focus on sustainability and operational excellence,” he adds.

Both the 777-200ERs are powered by GE Aerospace GE90 engines.