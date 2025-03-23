US express freight firm FedEx has exercised options on a further eight Boeing 777 freighters, but pushed the retirement of Boeing MD-11Fs back by four years.

The carrier says it expects to receive three of the 777Fs in 2026 with the remaining five to be delivered the following year.

FedEx states in a financial filing that it firmed the options in March.

“We have several aircraft modernisation programmes under way that are supported by the purchase of [777Fs] and [767-300Fs],” it says.

“These aircraft are significantly more fuel-efficient per unit than the aircraft types previously utilised, and these expenditures are necessary to achieve significant long-term operating savings and to replace older aircraft.”

FedEx says it only has “limited” room to delay the investment in additional aircraft without modifying purchase agreements, which would result in “significant” costs.

The company also discloses that it has extended the retirement schedule for its entire MD-11F fleet, pushing it back from 2028 to the end of 2032.

FedEx still has 37 MD-11Fs in its fleet, which also includes 57 777Fs, 143 767Fs, 92 757s and 65 Airbus A300-600s.

At the end of February the carrier had commitments for another nine 767Fs.

FedEx’s fleet modernisation also includes firming options on 10 more ATR 72-600 freighters, which are set for delivery over 2027-29.