Finnair appears to have reached a breakthrough in its drawn-out negotiations with cockpit crew representatives.

The collective labour discussions have been taking place since August last year.

Finnair chief people officer Kaisa Aalto-Luoto says the two sides “reached a result” on 8 June. “This agreement is a platform on which we build our future together,” she adds.

The pact covers three years with the last year optional. It requires approval by administrators from both parties.

Details have yet to be disclosed. But the two sides had clashed over such issues as pilot recruitment and the operation of Airbus A330s wet-leased to Qantas.

Pilot union SLL had been engaged in industrial action – including overtime and reserve recruitment bans – but suspended these measures in May to grant time for negotiations over a proposal from the service sector employers’ association Palta, representing the carrier.

“We have been holding mutual negotiations for several week now,” says SLL chair Vesa Uuspelto. “We finally found a solution that was acceptable to both parties.”