Danish logistics specialist Maersk Air Cargo has received its first Boeing 777 freighter, one of a pair scheduled to be introduced to the carrier.

The aircraft arrived in Billund on 13 July, having been flown from Bangor.

Maersk Air Cargo says the 777F is the first of the twinjet family to be owned by a Danish carrier.

The aircraft will be joined by a second which is due to be delivered later in the third quarter, it adds.

Maersk Air Cargo says it will use the 777Fs on services between European and Chinese cities, operating three weekly flights initially before expanding to six.

“Besides more capacity on direct routes the 777Fs will ensure shorter transit times as well as faster handling times and quality at origin and destination,”it adds.

Maersk Air Cargo says the aircraft will complement 20 Boeing 767 freighters in its fleet.

“With this step we are entering the premier league of cargo aviation,” says the carrier’s head, Lard Jordahn, pointing out that the 777F can transport twice the payload of its 767s.