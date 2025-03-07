Florida-based start-up cargo carrier 7 Air has secured US FAA certification following a long approval process.

7 Air, which is located in Miami, is aiming to offer charter and wet-lease services using a fleet of Boeing 737s.

It had originally expected to commence services in February last year, having outlined plans to serve US, Latin American, Canadian and Caribbean destinations from Miami.

“The wait is finally over,” the carrier says. “After countless months of hard work and dedication, 7 Air has officially received FAA certification.”

It obtained FAA approval on 26 February.

Documentation filed to US authorities refers to a fleet of three 737-800 freighters, identified as N782AC, N330FL and N260AC.

The airline states that it will not take possession of the third aircraft until April.

7 Air has identified its parent company as Xtreme Avation Holding, and funding for the airline includes an $8 million line of credit from Oklahoma financial firm Haines Capital Group.

Xtreme Aviation Holding is co-owned by a number of individuals including Amasvido Rodriguez, who serves as 7 Air’s chief executive.

Rodriguez has links with Florida’s World Atlantic Airlines which emerged from Caribbean Sun Airlines after the carrier ceased operations in 2007.