Middle Eastern operator Flydubai has confirmed plans to take 150 Airbus A321neo twinjets in a further significant shift in its fleet strategy.

The airline expects to take delivery of the first example in 2031, FlightGlobal understands.

Speaking during an event at the Dubai air show, Flydubai chair Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the order agreement – still a memorandum of understanding – was the fifth placed by the carrier since it emerged in 2008.

But he adds that the agreement is “a very special one for us” because its marks the first time the carrier has taken Airbus jets.

It has built an all-Boeing fleet of 737-800s and 737 Max aircraft and, two years ago, revealed that it would step up to long-haul with a batch of 787s.

Al Maktoum says the A321neo agreement is an “exciting step in expanding and diversifying our fleet”.

He points out that the type, with its range and efficiency, will align with the United Arab Emirates carrier’s expansion strategy when the aircraft begin arriving “in the next few years”.

No engine selection for the aircraft has been disclosed, although the carrier’s 737s are all exclusively powered by CFM International engines and the airline has chosen CFM partner GE Aerospace to supply the engines for its 30 787s.

Neither has the carrier indicated whether it would take the long-range A321LR or A321XLR variants of the A321neo.

Al Maktoum says the deal will enable Flydubai to “play a key role in the success of Dubai World Central’s expansion plans”.

Flydubai ordered 50 737s in 2008, during its start-up phase, and followed with 86 737s – including 75 Max variants – in 2013. Its third order, for 225 Max aircraft, was placed in 2017 before the 787 deal in 2023.