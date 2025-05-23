Middle Eastern carrier Flydubai is establishing an ab initio pilot-training scheme intended to ensure it can meet cockpit crew demand for its expanding fleet.

Flydubai has a fleet of 88 Boeing 737s. But it also has over 125 737 Max jets on order – with 12 set to arrive this year – as well as 30 Boeing 787s to branch into long-haul operations.

The training programme, for a multi-crew pilot licence, will be carried out in partnership with overseas specialist partners.

Flydubai senior vice-president of flight operations Capt Ahmad Bin Huzaim says the scheme will take cadets with “little to no prior flying experience” to commercial flight readiness on 737s in around 18-24 months.

The programme includes ground school training, simulator and flight instruction, line training and final integration into flight operations.

“While academic excellence forms the foundation of this programme, we equally value leadership, teamwork and decisiveness – core attributes of any successful pilot,” Bin Huzaim adds.

Candidates will be screened for eligibility through a series of online and on-site tests of aptitude, cognitive, and psychomotor skills.

Flydubai expects the first group of cadets to begin training at its flight centre in the fourth quarter of this year.

“This programme opens the door to home-grown Emirati talent, as well as residents and international applicants, who are passionate about aviation, to pursue a career in one of the most thriving hubs in the world,” says chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith.

The carrier’s application portal states that the programme is “self-sponsored” for non-United Arab Emirates nationals, while male UAE candidates must complete military service before joining.

Flydubai believes it can develop the training scheme further to support other areas of the industry, including maintenance and air traffic control.