Former Etihad Airways chief James Hogan’s advisory firm Knighthood Global is to become a shareholder in UK start-up carrier Global Airlines.

Hogan, along with Etihad’s former chief financial officer James Rigney, will be appointed as strategic advisors to the company

Global Airlines is aiming to offer transatlantic Airbus A380 services, with Portuguese wet-lease specialist Hi Fly operating the aircraft.

One A380 has already been prepared for initial flights. Global Airlines intends to bring in more of the double-deck jets.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is an A380 operator – Hogan and Rigney oversaw the introduction of the type in 2014.

They will provide “strategic advice and support” on aspects including raising finance, regulatory matters, and operational infrastructure, says Global Airlines, while Knighthood will “become a shareholder” in the company.

It has not elaborated on the size of the share or disclosed any financial details.

Knighthood will focus on the strategy for “the next chapters of building the Global business”, it adds, while “progressing” Global’s application for a UK air operator’s certificate.

Global is intending to carry its first passengers on two initial services to New York JFK, departing from Glasgow and Manchester, on 15 and 21 May.