UK start-up Global Airlines’ first transatlantic commercial Airbus A380 flight has arrived at New York JFK following a service from Glasgow.

The aircraft touched down at 12:53 having departed Glasgow’s runway 05 shortly after 11:30 on 15 May.

Global Airlines carrying out the special service – operated by Portuguese wet-lease partner Hi Fly – as a demonstration of its intent.

The return flight from JFK is scheduled for 19 May.

Global has yet to disclosed how many passengers were on board the aircraft, a Maltese-registered former China Southern Airlines airframe.

Global plans a second transatlantic service, flying Manchester-JFK, on 21 May with a return on 25 May.