Greek carrier Aegean has identified itself as a customer for eight more Airbus A321neo twinjets.

Aegean says the top-up agreement expands, for the third time, an original order with Airbus from 2018.

It takes its overall commitment to 58 aircraft, comprising 33 A321neos, four long-range A321LRs, and 21 A320neos.

Thirty-four of these aircraft have already been delivered, says the carrier.

Aegean has received one aircraft this year and plans to take another four over the remainder of 2025.

Chief executive Dimitris Gerogiannis says the additional order is “essential for achieving our growth objectives”.

With 37 of Aegean’s aircraft set to be A321neos, he states that the company has a “strong preference” for the larger-capacity and extended-range variants.

Aegean has not disclosed an engine selection but its current A320neo family jets are fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW1100Gs.

Neither Airbus nor Aegean has confirmed a delivery schedule for the additional A321neos.