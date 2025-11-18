Bahraini flag-carrier Gulf Air has firmed an agreement for 15 Boeing 787s – three more than had featured in the provisional deal unveiled in July.

New Gulf Air chief executive Martin Gauss signed the agreement during the Dubai air show.

The carrier had unveiled a commitment to 12 aircraft – and six options – shortly after a high-level visit by Bahrain’s leadership to Washington DC.

“This agreement marks a transformative step in Gulf Air’s strategic growth journey,” says Gulf Air group chair Khalid Husain Taqi.

“We are accelerating our strategy to increase capacity, strengthen long-haul operations, and deliver an elevated, more sustainable travel experience to our passengers.”