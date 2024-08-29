The greatest asset of Hawaii, America’s tropical 50th state, is its idyllic climate. In summer, the average temperature for this diverse collection of mid-Pacific islands is 85 degrees Fahrenheit, or 29 Celsius, and winter is not much different at 78/25, attracting more than 10 million visitors per year.

Yet climate – or, more specifically, climate change – is arguably the greatest threat to Hawaii’s future, as disruption of long-term weather patterns increases mean temperatures, generates more volatile storms, and increases the risk of rising sea levels.

It is also a critical threat to Honolulu-based Hawaiian Airlines, the biggest single conduit between the state’s islands, the US mainland and international markets. If Hawaii was a country, this would be its national carrier.

“We’re a very small player in the global airline industry,” says Avi Mannis, Hawaiian’s executive vice president, chief marketing officer, and head of corporate sustainability. “But we’re an important entity in Hawaii, and we’re really trying to take a leadership position within the ecosystem here.”

Atop the challenges which face every airline every day, Hawaiian is acutely aware that climate change threatens to damage or even destroy key aviation, tourism and community infrastructure across the islands, and by extension big sections of the tourist economy.

A preview of such physical devastation and market disruption came a year ago when wildfires razed the popular tourist town of Lahaina on the island of Maui.

Within its risk management plan, Hawaiian has developed an evolving package of operational measures to help reduce its carbon emissions and their impact on its fragile home environment without compromising connectivity.

In addition to standard incremental actions such as single engine taxiing, use of ground power, and optimised flight paths, Hawaiian has introduced fuel-thrifty Airbus A321neo narrowbodies largely to connect the islands to the west coast and is adding up to 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners for long haul services, building on existing Airbus A330 capabilities.

It has also committed that by 2030, sustainable aviation fuels will comprise 10% of the jet fuels it uses, and from 2029 intends to acquire 10 million gallons a year for five years at Californian airports from renewable fuels producer Gevo, with more such partnerships promised.

One is a collaboration with PAR Hawaii, the Aloha state’s only refiner, and land management specialist Pono Pacific to help develop new fuels locally, with oil-rich camelina plants now being grown at four locations as potential feedstocks.

“But there’s no way that we can meet the entire needs of the state with feedstock that’s grown in Hawaii,” adds Mannis. “The reality is it’s going to take lots and lots of bets. We’re interested in a portfolio that spans a number of different producers and technologies.”

Among its bets, Hawaiian is exploring evolving technologies through greenfield investments including a stake in United Airlines Ventures, a funding vehicle established by the Star Alliance carrier to support decarbonisation technologies including multiple SAF production pathways, carbon removal and new electric and hydrogen aircraft programmes.

The airline was an early investor in Rhode Island-based start-up Regent Seagliders, which is developing a family of battery-electric ‘flying boats’ to operate from waterways and seaports instead of runways and airports, providing a potential zero emission alternative to conventional operations.

Although Regent is progressing certification of a small entry-model craft, of no interest to Hawaiian, the airline is part of an advisory team helping to design a 100-seat version, the Regent Monarch, which, while not viewed by Hawaiian as a replacement for its Boeing 717 inter-island jets, Mannis says could have significant complementary potential in Hawaii.

And through its absorption by Oneworld alliance member Alaska Airlines, a deal still edging towards approval, Hawaiian stands to benefit greatly from the intense buying power of the giant new entity, including better access to SAF and additional low-or-no-emission technologies such as hydrogen propulsion, in which Alaska is a partner with surging pioneer ZeroAvia.

It’s a climate of change for Hawaiian.