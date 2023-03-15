Tony Harrington
Tony Harrington is a Brisbane freelance journalist covering air transport and tourism, with particular focus on airlines, airports, new aerospace technologies, and sustainable aviation.
- In depth
How airlines may deploy eVTOLs
Brazilian carrier Gol is already plotting the network and operations as it sees an opportunity for new electric vertical take-off and landing craft to provide a step change in countering Sao Paulo’s congested traffic for its passengers
- Analysis
Shake-out looms as zero-emission aircraft developers fight for finance
The rush to reduce aviation’s emissions has created a tsunami of sustainable aircraft concepts, as many as 700 by some estimates.
- Analysis
How airlines are looking to ‘one-percenters’ to decarbonise by degrees
With demands intensifying for aviation to cut its emissions, airlines increasingly are turning to “one percenters”, the quick fixes which deliver immediate results. They are also turning to interim technologies while they wait for bigger breakthroughs.
- Analysis
Aviation’s thirst for SAF fuels hunger for new feedstock
As airlines encounter ever-stronger climate headwinds, demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is sky high and climbing. So too is demand for the non-fossil ‘feedstocks,’ or ingredients, from which it is made.
- Analysis
Will governments rise to the net-zero challenge after ICAO landmark deal?
There was elation and relief when the 41st General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) adopted a Long-Term Aspirational Goal of net-zero carbon emissions from air transport by 2050.
- Analysis
How far will governments at ICAO back net-zero aspirations?
What are the industry’s expectations of the ICAO 41st General Assembly? And with so many other competing demands for government funds post-Covid, when it comes down to the wire, how highly will governments actually rank decarbonising the aviation sector?
- News
Seaglider aims to deliver sustainable sea change
Of the hundreds of concepts evolving for zero-emission aircraft, one that is attracting increasing interest is the electric seaglider being developed by Regent Craft.
- Analysis
Retrofit momentum continues as older aircraft re-energised with new power
Deals disclosed at recent Farnborough air show underline continued interest in transplanting new powertrains into existing airframes as a fast and affordable way to cut emissions and reduce maintenance costs.
- Analysis
SAF production soars, but still not enough
In south west Singapore, near the border with Malaysia, a major construction project is attracting serious interest across the aviation industry.