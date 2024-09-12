On the edge of Christchurch airport on New Zealand’s South Island, construction of a massive solar energy farm is about to commence.

Stage 1 of the Kowhai Park renewable energy precinct will accommodate 300,000 solar panels over 230 hectares, which from 2026 will power the airport and charge electric aircraft.

Later stages will almost double the facility to 400 hectares, potentially adding production of green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

When complete, it will be among the world’s largest airport energy hubs, its scale equating to 220 rugby fields or 60 hectares more than New York’s sprawling Central Park.

New Zealand’s airports have long been decarbonising and partnering with airlines, energy, and aerospace companies in readiness for low- or no-emission aircraft and fuels, says Billie Moore, chief executive of New Zealand Airports Association (NZAA).

Two years ago, Christchurch airport cut greenhouse gas emissions to 94% below 2015 levels, and last year it was one of six founders of the New Zealand Hydrogen Aviation Consortium, formed to develop a hydrogen ecosystem.

In the national capital, Wellington, the airport is on course for net zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2028, and with regional Marlborough airport will support the first electric flights by Air New Zealand’s tiny Beta Alia cargo craft from 2026.

Queenstown airport, in the nation’s most popular tourism hub, has cut emissions by 65% versus 2019 and is aiming for 85% by 2028.

And Auckland, the country’s biggest airport, is targeting 90% by 2030, while also installing ground power and pre-conditioned air systems to reduce emissions from aircraft auxiliary power units, while introducing SAF and electric charging infrastructure.

Not so clear, however, is the way ahead for New Zealand’s airlines, many of which have gone quiet on plans for zero emission fleets after big initial PR campaigns.

Start-up carrier Ocean Flyer is upbeat, having just secured funding of NZ$145 million ($90 million) to introduce up to 15 of 25 electric Regent Seagliders which it plans to operate from seaports instead of airports from 2027, initially deploying 12-seat versions between North Island destinations.

But regional carrier Sounds Air, which announced orders for three electric ES-30 aircraft from Sweden’s Heart Aerospace, has deferred introduction by at least two years.

And Air Napier last year announced it would introduce up to 35 Maeve 01 electric aircraft. But those plans are up in the air after the Dutch manufacturer, Maeve Aerospace, ditched the 44-seat M-01 for an 80-seat version.

The biggest change, however, has come from Air New Zealand which, after almost two decades publicly advocating and demonstrating cleaner flight, recently axed its 2030 carbon emissions targets.

In 2008, Air NZ was among the first airlines to trial non-fossil fuels, using a 50-50 blend of jet kerosene and oil from jatropha nuts to power one of the four engines on a Boeing 747.

Since then, it has argued strongly for government policies to support production and use of SAF, promoted electric and hydrogen-powered flight, and announced partnerships with multiple established and evolving aerospace and energy companies.

But recently, in a short, sharp and surprising statement, the airline said delayed development and delivery of new aircraft made near-term targets unattainable and announced its immediate withdrawal from the global Science Based Targets initiative.

The latter decision angered many including Sir Jonathon Porritt, former chair of Air NZ’s Sustainability Advisory Panel, who declared the carrier “a climate leader no more”, and “just one more growth-obsessed, volume-driven airline hoping to blank out the climate crisis already in our midst”.

He also questioned the commitment to zero emission aviation of the New Zealand government led by prime minister Christopher Luxon, a former chief executive of Air NZ.

NZAA’s Moore says there will be “practical domino effects” from Air NZ’s decision, seriously impacting airports’ scope 3 emissions targets, but adds that the airline’s position was “a reasonable step that does not take away from its commitment to sustainable aviation.

“Ultimately, Air New Zealand needs the right enabling environment – including through government policy and regulation – to achieve its targets,” she says.

“Air New Zealand’s revision of its 2030 target should be seen as a signal to push harder on government-industry collaboration.”