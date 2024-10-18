Icelandair has sealed codeshare agreements with Arctic-region carriers intended to support greater connectivity between Europe and North America.

The codeshare agreements – with Faroe Islands carrier Atlantic Airways and Air Greenland – will be fully implemented in the first quarter for the former, and mid-2025 for the latter.

Icelandair says it signed the pacts in Reykjavik, at the Arctic Circle Assembly, the gathering of a large international non-profit dialogue and co-operation platform for participants with diverse Arctic interests.

The carrier says the tie-up will provide “great connections” between Greenland and the Faroe Islands, as well as North America and Europe.

“We are all island nations that rely on efficient air transport to connect with the world and for the prosperity of our countries,” says Icelandair chief Bogi Nils Bogason.

“By joining forces and formalising our partnerships, we will further strengthen air connectivity in the West-Nordic region and in the Arctic.”

Air Greenland chief Jacob Nitter Sorensen says the collaboration will create “seamless travel opportunities” and “connect the North like never before”, while Atlantic Airways chief Johanna a Bergi adds that the agreement is “vital both commercially and for our countries”.

Icelandair’s Arctic agreement follows another codeshare pact, with Star Alliance carrier TAP Air Portugal, unveiled a few days ago and which follows the Icelandic carrier’s opening of services to Lisbon.