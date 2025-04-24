IndiGo has appointed former FAA administrator Michael Whitaker as an independent director.

The move, announced 24 April and subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, comes as the airline looks to expand its operations globally. Whitaker will be the low-cost operator’s ninth board member if confirmed.

Whitaker was FAA administrator from October 2023 to January 2025, where he stepped down ahead of the inauguration of current US president Donald Trump.

He has held leadership positions across the aviation sector, including at advanced air mobility firm Supernal, United Airlines and Hyundai.

Rahul Bhatia, IndiGo’s managing director, states: “[Whitaker’s] focus on efficiency, operations, air safety as head of the FAA will reinforce IndiGo’s longstanding focus on operating at the highest levels. Also, his extensive experience in international governmental affairs will be hugely instrumental as IndiGo continues its global expansion.”