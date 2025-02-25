Indian operator IndiGo will initially put damp-leased Norse Atlantic Boeing 787 capacity on the Delhi-Bangkok route, the carrier has disclosed.

IndiGo says the 787-9 lease is part of an “internationalisation strategy” ahead of its receiving long-range Airbus A321XLRs next year and A350s in 2027.

The first 787 will be deployed on the Bangkok sector from 1 March, subject to regulatory confirmation.

IndiGo will offer its ‘Stretch’ business-class product on the daily flights. The 787 is configured with 56 ‘Stretch’ seats while the economy cabin will have 282 seats.

“Early induction of our widebody aircraft marks a significant milestone in our journey,” says chief executive Pieter Elbers.

He says the carrier’s focus will subsequently “shift to Europe” around mid-summer.

IndiGo states that it will “continue exploring opportunities” to contract additional aircraft.

“As India’s aviation sector undergoes rapid transformation to keep pace with unprecedented growth in demand for travel, IndiGo is well-positioned to lead this expansion,” says Elbers.