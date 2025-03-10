Israeli operator Israir Group is intending to restore transatlantic connections, disclosing that it plans to resume US services using Airbus A330-200 twinjets.

Israir is looking to serve the Tel Aviv-New York route, with initial flights from the beginning of July this year.

The airline – which underwent an ownership change in early 2021 – currently operates an all-narrowbody fleet of Airbus A320s.

Israir points out, a filing to the US government, that it had previously served US routes, commencing charter services in 2004.

It subsequently introduced scheduled operations following approval in March 2006.

But Israir states that it suspended the US services “due to market conditions”, before seeking to renew its authorisation in 2009.

“Israir has decided to resume its US service,” it says in documentation to the US Department of Transportation.

It plans to introduce six nonstop services per week, for the first year of operations, beginning 1 July. The airline says it will operate the flights with A330-200s although it has not indicated the source of the aircraft.

Israir adds that it “also plans to engage in charter operations from time to time”.

About 37% of Israir Group is owned by Shai Odem with another 21% held by Raim Levy, after the company was auctioned during a restructuring of its then-parent in 2020.