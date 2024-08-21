Israeli leisure operator Israir is attributing an improvement in second-quarter profit to its investment in technology, which has helped offset the impact of the Gaza conflict.

Israir’s second-quarter net profit reached just over $7 million, a 44% improvement on the previous year, although its first-half net figure was down by 19% to $6.3 million.

Its results for the quarter – as well as the first half – are a “direct result of considerable investment in operational and commercial technologies”, it says.

“This investment resulted in an increase in the average income for the segment and a particularly high income from the sale of ancillary products.”

It adds that the reception of additional aircraft also contributed to the “sharp increase” in gross and operational profitability.

Israir Airbus-c-Israir

Source: Israir

Israir is operating a fleet of Airbus A320s

Israir says it expects this profitability will continue to improve once the conflict, which began last October, ends.

“In other words, the war is not a factor in improving the company’s results,” it stresses.

Israir acknowledges that the conflict has caused a decline in competition, but states that it has affected its tourism business, and puts the impact for the second quarter at $2.5 million.

Revenues over the second quarter fell by 15% to $89.3 million, and were down by a 22% over the first half.

Israir has a fleet of eight Airbus A320s and four more are being wet-leased to provide extra summer capacity.

