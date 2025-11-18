Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways has starting taking delivery of an Expliseat interior for its Airbus A320-family jets.

French-based Expliseat says the delivery of its lightweight titanium and carbonfibre TiSeat 2X product marks its entry into the Middle East market.

It claims the new seats will enable Jazeera to reduce aircraft weight by around 1.2t per airframe, cutting fuel-burn and emissions.

The airline will put aircraft with the new seats into service on 28 November.

“As Jazeera scales toward a 50-aircraft fleet and a 100-destination network, investing in the TiSeat 2X positions us for smarter, more efficient growth,” says Jazeera chief Barathan Pasupathi.

“This upgrade gives us a decisive edge in opening new routes – particularly longer sectors and thinner, underserved markets.”

Jazeera will have both the TiSeat 2X ‘lite’ and ‘prime’ configurations, enabling the airline to tailor cabin layouts, says Expliseat, whose TiSeat products have been selected by over 20 carriers.

“This delivery validates our approach to supporting carriers through their growth phases, whether that’s network expansion, fleet optimisation, or operational cost management,” says Expliseat chief Amaury Barberot.