UK leisure carrier Jet2 has become the latest to offer a fully-funded pilot-training programme, as it seeks to secure sufficient cockpit crew for its fleet expansion.

Jet2 is aiming for an initial intake of 60 trainees for the first year with a view to broadening the scheme in the future.

This is the first such programme undertaken by Jet2 which will cover the cost of the 18-month air transport pilot licence course.

Training will take place in the UK, Spain or USA. The company is co-operating with training specialists Skyborne Airline Academy, FTE Jerez, and Leading Edge.

Once the course is complete, Jet2 will offer type rating on Airbus or Boeing jets.

Jet2 operates a fleet primarily comprising Boeing 737-800s, but it selected the Airbus A321neo for a fleet-expansion plan and began introducing the type in mid-2023.

It will operate up to 135 aircraft for its summer schedule this year.

“We know that the cost of training is an obstacle to many people who dream of becoming a commercial airline pilot,” says chief executive Steve Heapy.

He states that the “groundbreaking” scheme – branded ‘Jet2FlightPath’ – will allow candidates to pursue an ambition which they might considered beyond their means.

“We expect the programme to be extremely popular,” he adds.

Jet2 says the scheme has been developed to “attract the very best talent”, adding that trainees will be “fully immersed” in the company’s operation and culture.