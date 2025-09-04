UK leisure carrier Jet2 is exercising caution over its winter schedule, trimming its capacity for the season in response to consumer uncertainty.

The airline states that a closer-to-departure booking trend has “become more pronounced” since its trading update in early July.

While the airline still expects to turn in a strong full-year profit, it says the EBIT figure is forecast to be “towards the lower end” of the consensus of £449-496 million ($603-667 million).

The company achieved EBIT of £446 million for 2024-25.

Jet2 is trimming its winter seat capacity by 3% from the previous plan, although the total offered will still be an increase of 9% over last winter.

It adds that, along with the decision to “exercise capacity discipline”, it will also “maintain attractive pricing”.

Chief executive Steve Heapy says the company is operating in a ”difficult market” but stresses that it has a “proven business model” along with a “loyal customer base”.

He adds that the carrier is able to manage capacity flexibly.

”We believe that these factors provide the foundation for a solid financial result this year and for further profitable growth in the years to come,” he says.

Jet2 says it is unable to provide definitive guidance over its full-year profitability, given the later booking profile and the fact that it still has much of its winter capacity still to sell.