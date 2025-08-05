Korean Air has given a first glimpse at its new premium-economy product, which will enter service in mid-September.

The new seats will be installed on 11 retrofitted Boeing 777-300ERs, as part of a W300 billion ($216 million) cabin upgrading project the SkyTeam operator is undertaking.

Dubbed ‘Premium Class’, the new premium economy cabin will feature 40 seats configured in an eight-abreast layout. Korean Air says that the new seats offer seat pitch of between 39 and 41 inches.

The retrofitted 777s will operate short- and medium-haul routes, says Korean Air, without disclosing which cities will get premium-economy service.

It is the first time that the airline is introducing a premium economy product into its cabin product mix, and comes amid efforts to double down on its premium offerings as it acquires compatriot Asiana Airlines.

In an interview in March, Korean Air operating chief Jason Yoo confirmed it would be configuring 11 777-300ERs with premium economy seats. The 11 jets will also have its first-class seats removed, Yoo had told FlightGlobal.

The airline has picked Safran for its premium economy seats, with the manufacturer also supplying its economy seats. The new seats will likely be installed on future Airbus A350s and 777-9s, the airline also disclosed in March.

Alongside the new ‘Premium Class’, Korean Air also confirms it would – for the first time – be adopting a 10-abreast layout in economy class, marking a shift away from its current nine-abreast layout on its 777-300ERs.