Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways is set to discuss the lease of an additional Airbus A320, along with a batch of engines.

The airline’s board says it will meet on 18 April to talk about the proposed lease.

It has identified the aircraft involved as MSN4601.

The aircraft is a 2011 airframe, powered by CFM International CFM56 engines and originally delivered to Air France, according to Cirium fleet data.

Jazeera adds that its board will discuss the purchase of two CFM56 engines as well as three CFM Leap-1A powerplants.

Leap-1A engines are fitted to the Airbus A320neo twinjet family. Jazeera has a fleet of 20 aircraft comprising 11 A320neos and nine A320s.

The airline had stated last year that it was taking a “strategic decision” to introduce A320s, rather than A320neos, for short-term lease until the delivery of new A320neo-family jets from 2026 – adding that it would take around seven aircraft in total.

Jazeera has outstanding orders for 26 new aircraft comprising 18 A320neos and eight A321neos, part of an agreement for 28 jets reached early in 2022.