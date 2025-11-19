Libyan carrier Buraq Air has signed a provisional agreement to expand its fleet with 10 Airbus A320neo twinjets.

The private carrier confirmed the deal during the Dubai air show.

Neither Buraq Air, nor Airbus, has confirmed a delivery date or identified an engine selection for the jets.

Buraq Air is a privately-owned carrier based at Tripoli’s Mitaga airport.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward for Buraq Air as we continue to modernise our fleet and serve more destinations,” says Buraq’s general assembly president, Fouzi Almiqalh.

Almiqalh adds that the A320neo agreement will also benefit its strategic partnership with another Libyan carrier, Medsky Airways.

Another Libyan A320neo customer, Berniq Airways, has disclosed during the Dubai air show that it is taking the CFM International Leap-1A powerplant for six aircraft.

Airbus revealed an order by Berniq for the twinjets last year. The airline already operates older A320s.

CFM says the engine deal covers 12 powerplants for the fleet, plus spares, and a multi-year services contract.

Berniq chair Waseem Ezzway states: “We look forward to the efficiency and reliability that the Leap engine will bring as we enter the next chapter of our growth.”