Lithuanian wet-lease specialist GetJet Airlines is planning to establish a maintenance facility at Vilnius airport to support its in-house technical operations.

The company intends the first aircraft at the new €10 million ($10.8 million) facility to enter maintenance by 2028.

GetJet operates a fleet of single-aisle types including Airbus A320-family and Boeing 737 jets.

It says it has obtained a 40-year lease on a section of land at Vilnius airport on which it plans to set up the MRO site.

“Establishing our own MRO facility marks a significant step in expanding our ability to support our fleet independently,” says chief executive Inga Duglas.

“This investment further strengthens our self-sufficiency and enhances operational reliability for our clients.”

GetJet says the MRO facility will employ around 50 personnel.

MRO waiting times are rising, says parent firm GetJet Aviation Holdings’ chief, Darius Viltrakis, because companies are operating at “full capacity” – partly owing to longer aircraft delivery times forcing airlines to maintain older types.

“Owning our own hangar and reducing dependence on third-party MRO providers is a major competitive advantage,” he says.