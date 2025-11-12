The long-serving head of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Izham Ismail has announced his retirement from 2026, capping off almost a decade at the helm.

The parent company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines says Izham will officially step down on 31 January 2026, with Captain Nasaruddin Bakar assuming the newly-created role of Group CEO and president.

Nasaruddin – currently the chief operating officer of Malaysia Airlines – is a veteran of the carrier, having worked in flight operations, management and strategic roles across over 30 years.

“He brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of MAG’s business, culture and strategic ambitions, having led multiple transformation initiatives,” the group adds. In his new role, Nasaruddin will oversee “the execution of MAG’s strategic priorities, driving operational excellence, customer experience and sustainable growth across both its airlines and non-airlines portfolio”, states MAG.

Izham’s departure marks the end of a 47-year career at the airline.

Having started as a pilot in 1979, Izham subsequently took on leadership roles in various departments before being appointed as group managing director in 2017.

He is widely credited for overseeing the airline group’s business restructuring through the Covid-19 pandemic, and for the group’s return to profitability in recent years.