German flag-carrier Lufthansa is to paint five additional aircraft – each a different model – with the anniversary livery celebrating the airline’s centenary.

The airline has already shown off the colours on a Boeing 787-9.

But Lufthansa has disclosed that an Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8, as well as Airbus A350-1000, A350-900, and A320 will also carry the scheme.

The company is marking 100 years since the first flight, in 1926, of predecessor operator Deutsche Luft Hansa which was created through a merger of two other entities.

It states that its “most important subfleets” will receive the commemorative livery, with the work completed in autumn next year.