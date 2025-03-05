Former Airbus chief Tom Enders is to step down from his post on the Lufthansa Group supervisory board after five years.

Enders will resign from the board “at his own request”, once the annual general meeting takes place on 6 May, states the German airline company.

He joined the board in 2020.

Lufthansa Group has proposed that Canadian carrier WestJet’s chief executive, Alexis von Hoensbroech, be nominated to the vacant position.

Von Hoensbroech would be elected to the supervisory board for a three-year term.

Lufthansa Group adds that three board members – Astrid Stange, Angela Titzrath and Erich Clementi – will be standing for re-election for additional three-year terms.