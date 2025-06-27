Mexican carrier AeroUnion is rebranding under the name Avianca Cargo Mexico, as it expands its Airbus A330 converted freighter fleet.

The airline unveiled the new identity after nearly three decades.

Avianca Cargo Mexico managing director Danilo Correa says the overhaul accompanies a “robust value proposition”.

“We have built a new brand that connects the world, expands our network and allows us to begin a new chapter in our history,” he adds.

The carrier – which previously used older freighter types including Boeing 767-200s and Airbus A300s – introduced a second converted A330, with a payload capability of more than 60t, on 20 June.

It took the first passenger-to-freighter A330 in mid-2024, and indicated that it intended to have four of the type.

These aircraft will provide synergies with the A330 freighters used by Avianca Cargo – which took a majority share of AeroUnion more than a decade ago – and both carriers will benefit from one another’s capacity, interline and commercial agreements.

Avianca Cargo Mexico says it will maintain its own capital structure, operating permits, corporate governance and other aspects including technical and labour resources.

“Our commitment to meet the needs of our customers with excellence, agility and reliability are part of this new launch,” says Correa.

Avianca Cargo Mexico says it aims to support the positioning of Mexico as a strategic hub for the US and Colombian markets, and reinforce Latin American, European and Asian connections with commercial partners.