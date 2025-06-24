Nigerian carrier Air Peace is preparing to open London Heathrow services to complement its London Gatwick operation.

It has secured “coveted” slots at the primary UK hub, according to Nigerian minister of aviation Festus Keyamo.

This follows “many months of diplomatic exchanges and shuttles” with the Nigerian side “insisting on our reciprocal rights” under the countries’ bilateral air services pact.

UK slot co-ordination organisation ACL’s winter 2025-26 season data shows Air Peace confirmed as a new entrant, with six weekly services. The winter schedule commences on 26 October.

ACL indicates that Air Peace had originally requested 308 slots, sufficient for a twice-daily operation.

Air Peace’s reservation engine has yet to feature the Heathrow services. The carrier uses Boeing 777s on its Gatwick route from Lagos.