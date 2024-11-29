Scandinavia’s Norse Atlantic Airways has tentatively agreed a wet-lease for six of its aircraft to another carrier, the identity of which has yet to be disclosed.
Norse Atlantic exclusively operates a fleet of Boeing 787s.
It states that the wet-lease – still the subject of a letter of intent – involves a “reputable” international airline.
If the agreement is finalised, two aircraft would be deployed in February next year with the other four following in September.
Norse has opted to pursue long-term charter and wet-lease activity to complement its own passenger operations and balance the seasonal cycle.
It says it will be entitled to a monthly payment for 350 block hours on each aircraft, and possible additional payment if the utilisation exceeds this threshold.
Norse adds that the term of the wet-lease could be extended, and values the overall contract at $462 million if the extension is agreed.