Scandinavian carrier Norse Atlantic Airways is to withdraw its three Boeing 787-8s, in order to establish a uniform fleet of 787-9s.

It uses 12 787-9s in its own operation but also has three -8s which have been subleased to Spanish carrier Air Europa.

Norse states that it has agreed in principle to return the three 787-8s to their lessor this year, adding that the twinjets have the shortest remaining lease terms.

“The agreement will result in Norse having a uniform, flexible and cost-efficient fleet of 787-9 aircraft only,” it states.

Norse expects the transaction to generate a “significant” accounting gain from the early return.

The three -8s – bearing serial numbers 35310, 35313 and 35314 – are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

Norse says the measure is part of its process of ”shaping a strategic reorientation”.

“The decision has been made to simplify and harmonise the fleet,” it says, adding that the transaction involves ”favourable terms, monetising on the leases’ market value above cost”.

Norse has already taken back two 787-9s which had been leased to Air Europa.

This resulted in its 787-9 fleet increasing from 10 to 12 aircraft from the end of May. The airline says this has generated “economies of scale” and helped bring down unit costs in the second quarter.