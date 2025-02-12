Middle Eastern carrier Oman Air is establishing an all-economy operation with a dedicated fleet of Boeing 737 Max jets.

The airline has branded the operation Oman Air Connect.

It will operate a fleet of five 737 Max 8s, the first of which arrived during early February.

Oman Air says the jets will be deployed on routes to destinations mainly in the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.

The routes will complement the main Oman Air network, it adds.

Oman Air Connect is intended to offer “more affordable travel options” while maintaining “comfort and service”, says the carrier.

“The way people travel has evolved,” says Oman Air chief Con Korfiatis, stating that passengers have a wider choice and greater accessibility. “At the same time, passengers still want to enjoy a comfortable journey.

“With this all-economy fleet, we are adapting to these changing needs – providing our guests with more flexibility and choice without compromising on quality.”

Oman Air is undergoing a three-year transformation programme under which it is introducing a number of initiatives intended to strengthen its position and provide long-term sustainability.