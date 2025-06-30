Oman Air officially became Oneworld’s 15th member airline on 30 June, three years after it announced its intention to join the grouping at 2022’s IATA AGM in Doha.

The Middle Eastern carrier becomes the alliance’s second new member this year, after Fiji Airways joined in March.

“We are proud to welcome Oman Air to the Oneworld family,” says Nat Pieper, chief executive of Oneworld.

“This partnership opens up exciting new connections for our customers, particularly across the Gulf and south Asia, and reinforces Oneworld’s position as the premium alliance for international travellers.”

As it marks its membership, Oman Air will begin direct flights to Amsterdam Schiphol on 1 July, where its customers will utilise the dedicated Oneworld lounge that opened last year.

It joins Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian as the third Middle Eastern carrier in the alliance.

Oman Air operates a fleet of 32 Boeing aircraft, featuring nine 787-9s and 23 737-family jets.