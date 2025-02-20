Middle Eastern low-fare carrier SalamAir is seeking another 10 Airbus A320-family aircraft to support operational development.

The Omani carrier says the expansion will take place over the next three years and is intended to meet increasing passenger demand.

SalamAir has placed requests for the 10 twinjets with “multiple” aircraft lessors, it says.

The carrier is bringing in two A321s this year – taking its fleet to 15 – and will grow to 25 aircraft by 2028 under the latest expansion plan.

Chief executive Adrian Hamilton-Manns says the airline has “full aircraft” and “more demand than we can meet”.

He says that, over the next five years, the airline needs to expand to develop its network and introduce routes to destinations “currently unserved”.

“Our low-fare model is highly popular and our plan to [expand the fleet] is a response to the demand that we see for budget travel,” adds Hamilton-Manns.

“We see other airlines attempting to move to this market due to the obvious demand that exists. This is positive as competition will reduce fares and benefit the consumer.”

SalamAir transported more than 3.2 million passengers last year, a 20% rise on 2023 figures.