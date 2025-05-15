UK long-haul cargo carrier One Air, which has been operating Boeing 747 freighters, is seeking to recruit cockpit crew for Boeing 777s.

The company – based at East Midlands airport – has indicated that the initial 777 will be introduced in June.

As part of a pilot recruitment drive it is advertising for direct-entry captains, senior first officers, and first officers.

Captains will require 5,000h including 1,000h in command, while senior first officers need 1,500h including 1,000h on 747s or 777s.

The company adds that it is interested in applicants type-rated on Airbus widebody models as well as Boeing narrowbodies.

One Air says it is holding recruitment days at airports in the UK in May, and in Dubai in June.

It emerged as a 747-400 freighter operator in 2023 but had stated in submissions to US transport authorities that it would move to acquire more modern types, identifying the 777F as a candidate.

One Air has a fleet of three 747-400 freighters.