China Airlines is to launch flights to Phoenix in December, as it continues to expand its North American network.

The thrice-weekly flights – operated by Airbus A350-900s – will also make the Taiwanese carrier the first Asian operator to Phoenix. The Arizona state capital will be China Airlines’ seventh point in North America.

The flights will be non-stop from Taipei to Phoenix, but will make a technical stopover in Los Angeles on the return leg to Taipei.

Following the launch of flights to Phoenix, China Airlines intends to tap on its newly-signed codeshare partnership with Southwest Airlines. The US low-cost operator counts Phoenix among its operating hubs, flying to more than 50 points.

China Airlines will roll out interline arrangements for passengers to transfer to “more than 30 inland American cities” from Phoenix.

Separately, the airline also disclosed its intention to ramp up flights to New York, after it announced its move to the JFK airport’s in-development new Terminal One. China Airlines in early July signed an agreement to formalise the shift after the terminal opens in 2026.

It will be the latest in a growing number of carriers to move to the terminal, after operators like compatriot EVA Air, Korean Air, Air France-KLM, as well as Air China.