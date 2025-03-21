Aeroflot Group’s budget carrier Pobeda is expecting to expand with Boeing 737s drawn from the fleets of its sister operators.

Pobeda general director Dmitry Tyshchuk – who has headed the airline since August 2022 – states that the 737s will be transferred as Aeroflot and Rossiya renew their narrowbody fleets with domestically-built aircraft.

Speaking to Russian business publication RBC, Tyshchuk explained that this would enable Pobeda to maintain a single-type fleet.

The carrier operates 42 737-800s and this conformity is “essential” to the company’s business model, says Tyshchuk.

“We plan to consolidate Aeroflot Group Boeing 737s as Russian-built aircraft enter the group,” he states.

Aeroflot has 37 737s while Rossiya has 14.

Tyshchuk supports the newly-amended Russian regulations enabling wet-lease of aircraft from other carriers, but he says those with 737-800s are more interested in operating the type independently.

Aeroflot Group is intending to renew its single-aisle fleet with Yakovlev MC-21s, although the type has yet to enter service.

It has 78 Yakovlev Superjet 100s – the group’s only Russian-built aircraft type – almost all of which are part of the Rossiya operation.