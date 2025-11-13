Premium leisure carrier Beond is aiming to build a fleet of 56 aircraft, spread between multiple air operator’s certificates, by the end of the decade.

Beond emerged towards the end of 2023, and uses a pair of Airbus A320-family jets mainly to connect the Maldives with such destinations as Dubai, Riyadh, Munich, Zurich and Milan.

The company has a Maldives air operator’s certificate.

But it is seeking to obtain $100 million to support a newly-unveiled plan which will expand its Maldives operation to 22 aircraft.

Beond also intends to use the funding to establish further operations, comprising 14 aircraft stationed in the Gulf, another 10 in the USA, and 12 in India.

“In just two years we have been accelerating inbound premium tourism into the Maldives,” says chief executive Tero Taskila.

“On the strength of this performance we are partnering with local stakeholders in the Middle East, the USA and India to open new AOCs and bases of operation.”

Taskila says this will enable the carrier to “serve global luxury travellers locally”.

Beond aims to expand its charter platform for government delegations, luxury travel agents, sports teams and other “high-net-worth” clients, and increase customer personalisation.

It states that the “investment pipeline” for the company “reflects strong confidence” in the company’s aim to combine private aviation privacy with the “reach and accessibility” of scheduled flights.

Beond claims to have transported 20,000 clients since starting services. “We want travel to feel effortless, personal, and unforgettable,” says Taskila.