UK leisure carrier Jet2 is expecting to take delivery of 14 more Airbus A321neo twinjets by the end of summer this year, increasing its fleet to 23.

But it states that the arrival of “a number” of these will be delayed past their agreed delivery dates.

“Consequently we expect to incur additional operational costs to cover aircraft gaps in the peak summer flying programme,” it states.

Jet2 adds, however, that it remains “very pleased” with the operating economics of the A321neo and that the aircraft are “already demonstrating their strategic value”.

The company has put its Boeing 757-200 fleet up for sale.

Jet2 is forecasting an 8-10% increase in full-year group profit to £560-570 million ($707-720 million), before tax and foreign exchange revaluation, for the 12 months ending 31 March 2025.

This estimate excludes any gains from disposal of assets, including the 757s.

Jet2 expects the later booking profiles seen during the current fiscal year to continue into 2025-26.

But it adds that it has increased seat sale capacity for summer 2025 by 8.5% compared with last year, partly through the opening of new bases at London Luton and Bournemouth.

“Bookings for our two new bases are encouraging,” it states, although the timing to begin Luton sales means the average load factor there is “materially lower” than that at other bases.

“We believe these bases will add considerable value well into the future but, in the short-term…combined they are expected to be modestly loss-making in their first year of operation.”