Qantas has been ordered to pay A$90 million ($58.6 million) by the Australian federal court, for illegally sacking more than 1,800 ground handlers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In imposing the penalty, the court found that the need for “specific deterrence…is highly significant”, noting the “sheer scale” of the layoffs and its consequence for the affected workers.

Justice Michael Lee, in his judgement on the case, says the fine imposed must also “bear some resemblance” to the maximum penalty of A$121 million.

“[The] penalty cannot be perceived as being anything like just a cost of doing business,” the judge states.

Justice Lee ruled that A$50 million of the penalty should be paid to the Transport Workers Union (TWU), which had first brought the lawsuit against the carrier. There will be a separate hearing to decide how the remaining A$40 million will be disbursed.

The court’s decision also comes months after Qantas and TWU agreed on a A$120 million settlement for the affected workers.

Qantas in 2020 outsourced its ground handling operations at 10 Australian airports, as the Covid-19 pandemic ground the aviation sector to a halt.

The decision to axe the 1,820 ground handlers – later found to be illegal – was among the controversies that hit the airline during the pandemic and its immediate aftermath, eventually culminating in the abrupt resignation of the airline’s ex-CEO Alan Joyce in 2023.

Responding to the court ruling, Qantas says it will be paid in accordance with the orders of the court.

Airline CEO Vanessa Hudson states: “The decision to outsource five years ago, particularly during such an uncertain time, caused genuine hardship for many of our former team and their families. The impact was felt not only by those who lost their jobs, but by our entire workforce.”

She adds: “Over the past 18 months we’ve worked hard to change the way we operate as part of our efforts to rebuild trust with our people and our customers. This remains our highest priority as we work to earn back the trust we lost.”

In his grounds of decision, Justice Lee also reveals “hesitation” in reaching a conclusion about whether the airline was “truly contrite”.

The judge notes that Hudson, who was Joyce’s finance chief at the time of the outsourcing controversy, had not appeared in court, but only apologised through company-issued statements.

“[Given] the extent of the cultural problem revealed by this case, I would have been much more persuaded of the genuineness of contrition if…evidence had been supplemented by a member of senior management who was present when the proposal was ‘socialised’ and evaluated, and who explained why things went so wrong, how they have been converted to new ways of doing things, and how lessons have been learnt,” he writes.