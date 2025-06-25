QantasLink has selected the Embraer E190 to replace its aging Fokker F100 fleet operating in Western Australia.

The regional unit of Qantas says it intends to acquire up to 14 mid-life E190s, with the first aircraft to enter the fleet around end-2026. It will disclose more details on the acquisition – including on delivery timelines – when it has firmed up plans.

The E190s will be operated for QantasLink by Network Aviation, which operates passenger flights, as well as charter flights for the state’s resources sector.

The Perth-based carrier has 15 F100s in its fleet, in addition to Airbus A320s and A319s.

Four F100s are set to be replaced by four A320s inherited from the closure of Qantas’ Singapore-based low-cost unit Jetstar Asia. Three of the four A320s will enter Network Aviation’s fleet before the end of the year.

Qantas is an existing operator of the E190: Airline Business data shows it has 29 examples in service, all of which on lease from compatriot Alliance Aviation.

QantasLink CEO Rachel Yangoyan says: “This fleet renewal represents a significant investment in the future of our regional aviation capabilities, and our commitment to serving the critical resources sector and regional communities in Western Australia.”