Qatar Airways Group has named a new chief executive, appointing Hamad Ali Al-Khater who succeeds Badr Mohammed Al-Meer with immediate effect.

The Gulf carrier has not elaborated on the sudden change in leadership, just two years after Al-Meer replaced the long-serving Akbar Al Baker who, in turn, had held the role for two-and-a-half decades.

Al-Khater joins the airline from his position as chief operating officer of Doha’s Hamad international airport, the carrier’s home base, where he oversaw safety and operational reliability.

Predecessor Al-Meer had held the same post at Hamad prior to his taking over at Qatar Airways Group in November 2023.

Al-Khater’s career has also included senior roles at oil and gas firm QatarEnergy.

“With this leadership transition, Qatar Airways Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class experiences, reliability, and innovation to travellers around the globe,” says board chair Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

Al-Kaabi says the company “extends its appreciation” to Al-Meer for his service.